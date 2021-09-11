How a salaried individual can maximise tax savings by investing in NPS

Your choice of funds is good, as all four of them have performed very well and are highly rated by mutual fund tracking agencies. However, your method of investing needs to be reviewed. Instead of putting a large amount at one go, start SIPs of ₹10,000 in each of these four funds. Markets are looking quite overvalued right now and could correct in the coming weeks. Lump sum investments at this stage could well lead to losses and make you turn away from equities. Staggering the investments through monthly SIPs will help diversify your risk over time and average out the cost of acquisition if markets recede.