How a single late payment can decimate your credit score

Use a credit card

Credit cards are an easy way to start building your credit score and history. It’s also the only way to borrow without paying interest — so long as you pay your dues on time. Even paying small transactions in full and on time can drive you into the super-prime category. That, in turn, will help you when you need a bigger loan, such as a home loan. Borrowers who are new to credit often pay higher interest rates. If you had a history of using a credit card responsibly, you’ll appear more creditworthy and get a lower rate.