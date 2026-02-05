How a three-digit credit score began shaping careers, insurance and connectivity
Ann Jacob 5 min read 05 Feb 2026, 11:40 am IST
Summary
India’s credit score has moved beyond loans, shaping insurance discounts, hiring decisions, trading limits and even mobile connections—turning a three-digit number into a marker of financial character.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Not long ago, a credit score lay dormant—surfacing only when you applied for a home or car loan. Today, that once-quiet number has become a loud signal, increasingly used across sectors to judge not just credit behaviour, but an individual’s financial character.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story