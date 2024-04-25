How a wealth manager can help you reach financial independence

Emergency fund: This is a fundamental strategy for financial independence. Establishing a fund to cover 3-6 months of expenses provides a safety net that shields you from financial upheaval due to unexpected events such as job loss or medical emergencies. This fund ensures that you do not need to liquidate investments at an inopportune time, which could undermine long-term investment strategies and delay financial independence. Having this financial buffer is crucial for maintaining course toward your financial goals, as it allows for confidence in managing financial risks and planning more aggressively for future growth.