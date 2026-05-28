How Aadhaar mismatches, duplicate UANs and HR errors derail EPF transfers

Ann Jacob
4 min read28 May 2026, 02:33 PM IST
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Switching jobs may enhance career prospects for corporate employees, but it can complicate EPF transfers.
Summary
From duplicate UANs to Aadhaar mismatches, small compliance errors can derail EPF transfers and leave salaried employees struggling to access retirement savings.

For corporate professionals, switching jobs usually means better compensation and career growth. However, it can also trigger an administrative nightmare if not managed proactively: blocked Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) transfers.

While the Universal Account Number (UAN) was introduced to make retirement corpus migration seamless, many salaried individuals still discover their savings can get trapped within compliance hurdles because of historical data mismatches.

Transfer basics

The first step when joining a new company is sharing your 12-digit UAN with the HR team during onboarding. However, simply handing over the number is not enough.

For a seamless transfer, your UAN profile must be fully KYC-compliant, and your identity credentials must match across official documents and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal.

Ideally, the transition is automated. However, the mechanism works only if both your previous and current employers are non-exempt establishments — companies that deposit provident fund contributions directly with the EPFO central pool instead of managing their own private PF trusts.

If either company operates an exempted trust, or if identity data remains unverified, the automated process fails. Employees must then manually log into the EPFO member portal and submit a transfer request under the “Online Services” tab.

Also Read | Half of EPF savers retire with just ₹20,000. EPF 3.0 could make it worse.

Reasons for transfer rejections

When automated migrations fail, or manual applications get pushed back, it is usually because of the underlying reasons, such as:

  • Identity mismatch

One of the biggest causes is identity mismatch between corporate records and government databases.

“Bulk of the problems cropped up in the last few years when they made seeding of Aadhaar mandatory,” pointed out Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investment Services.

Minor spelling variations, incorrect birth dates or PAN mismatches can trigger immediate system rejections.

Also Read | How Standard Chartered’s Saurabh Jain has built wealth with mutual funds, EPF
  • Marriage changes

Complications often increase when a job switch coincides with major life events such as marriage and relocation.

A name change after marriage, coupled with relocation to a spouse’s city and a new employer onboarding, can create overlapping changes across multiple databases.

To avoid this, Kunal Kabra, founder of Kustodian.life, a fintech and financial resolution platform, suggests separating timelines.

“Handle it one by one. Either first change your details and then go for your job switch, or do it the other way around. Ensure all previous company transfers are done before you execute a name change.”

  • Legacy errors

Historical HR mistakes continue to haunt employees even today.

Before the unified UAN system was introduced, employee data was often manually recorded, leaving room for serious errors.

Vinit Iyer, co-founder of Prudeno Wealth Advisors, highlighted how deep these legacy issues can run.

“Pre-UAN, many PF accounts did not have proper details captured. One of my clients had her year of birth erroneously entered by HR as 1950, which technically made her 87 years old. She has been struggling for years to fix it.”

  • Duplicate UANs

Another common problem is the accidental creation of duplicate UANs.

“Many people think that once they give their UAN to the new company, HR will figure out the transfer,” said Iyer. “That is not how it works.”

If a recruiter mistakenly creates a fresh UAN instead of linking the existing one, the entire automated transfer chain freezes.

  • Exit overlaps

Even resignation dates can create complications.

When employees take sabbaticals, leave without formal notice periods or transition during mergers, the exit date recorded by the employer may differ from employee documentation.

If the portal detects even a single day of dual employment overlap, the system flags the account. “Even if both companies may be okay with it, the government is not,” warned Kabra.

Also Read | How Standard Chartered’s Saurabh Jain has built wealth with mutual funds, EPF
  • EPS troubles

Pension-related discrepancies can create even more complicated problems.

When an individual’s salary crosses prescribed thresholds, employers sometimes misinterpret EPS contribution rules, leading to mismatches between old and new records.

“Physical documentation has to be submitted for EPS corrections. We have personally seen people spending years getting their EPS fixed,” noted Kabra.

Fixing issues

Straightforward mismatches can usually be corrected online through the EPFO portal’s “maker-checker” process, where modification requests are vetted by the current employer, previous employer and the regional EPFO office.

However, the system does not proactively alert users about transfer failures or profile discrepancies.

Santosh Joseph advised employees to periodically log into the portal and manually verify records before any financial emergency arises.

For more complicated cases, external compliance specialists are increasingly becoming an option, Iyer added.

“Download all EPF passbooks of every organization you have worked for and ensure there is a clear ‘transfer out’ trail,” concluded Iyer. “It is your money, not the government's, and not your employer's. If you don't audit your profile, your funds stay blocked.”

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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