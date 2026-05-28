How Aadhaar mismatches, duplicate UANs and HR errors derail EPF transfers

For corporate professionals, switching jobs usually means better compensation and career growth. However, it can also trigger an administrative nightmare if not managed proactively: blocked Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) transfers.
While the Universal Account Number (UAN) was introduced to make retirement corpus migration seamless, many salaried individuals still discover their savings can get trapped within compliance hurdles because of historical data mismatches.
Transfer basics
The first step when joining a new company is sharing your 12-digit UAN with the HR team during onboarding. However, simply handing over the number is not enough.
For a seamless transfer, your UAN profile must be fully KYC-compliant, and your identity credentials must match across official documents and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal.
Ideally, the transition is automated. However, the mechanism works only if both your previous and current employers are non-exempt establishments — companies that deposit provident fund contributions directly with the EPFO central pool instead of managing their own private PF trusts.