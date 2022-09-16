Does your actively managed MF pass the benchmark test?3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 01:15 AM IST
- To outperform benchmark, a fund manager is required to deviate from benchmark portfolio
Total net assets under management of mutual fund houses in India stood at ₹35.6 trillion, as on 30 June 2022. At ₹12.86 trillion, equity-oriented schemes contribute 36% of the overall assets under management. This significant portion of assets under management are managed actively. The fund managers, presumably having superior skill sets, are expected to outperform the benchmark portfolio as well as index funds that replicate those benchmark portfolios.