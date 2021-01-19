How additional motor insurance premium may be calculated

Violation points have been assigned on the basis of perceived severity of the traffic offence. Repeat offences get normal points multiplied by the repeat frequency. For instance, if a violation of traffic signal attracts 50 violation points, second such offence, any time in the past, will attract 100 points; third such offence any time in the past will attract 150 points, and so on. Hence if a vehicle owner approaches an insurer for motor insurance and has violated traffic signal thrice in the last two years, his/her violation points for traffic violation premium shall be 300 (50 for a first offence, 100 for second offence and 150 for the third offence).