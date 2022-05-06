How affluent investors are battling rising interest rates

“Right now we are suggesting three things. Short-term should remain in arbitrage kind of opportunities, because we don’t even want to expose ourselves to the shorter end of the yield curve right now. For the medium part, we use target maturity funds predominantly at this stage. And for any yield kickers, we are still using Invits," said Randev. Experts also say that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are hybrid asset classes, are proving to be good income generators as they benefit from rising inflation. Some affluent investors also increased allocation to gold, which is a proven safe-haven investment instrument. Some experts are of the opinion that commercial real estate (CRE) has also been one of the preferred asset classes for HNIs and institutional investors.

