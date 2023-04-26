How affordable housing finance is proving a boon for millions of homebuyers- Explained2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Affordable housing finance is a boon for millions of homebuyers who wish to buy a house but need more material resources to invest in projects
The promotion of affordable housing for middle and lower-income groups in urban areas has been done extensively by the central government. Affordable housing is a novel concept allowing homebuyers to own a house at a median price range when property dearness has become a common trend. Affordable housing finance is a boon for millions of homebuyers who wish to buy a house but need more material resources to invest in projects.
