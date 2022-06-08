How an IT couple realized their dream of a larger home4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- Keshav Prasad and Mohini Latha used their own funds, and a home loan which was also tax-efficient
Moving to a larger three- bedroom flat with their two children is something that Gurgaon-based IT professionals Keshav Prasad and Mohini Latha had been planning for a long time. Part proceeds from the sale of their old flat, along with a home loan, helped them achieve this—they moved into their new home in 2015.