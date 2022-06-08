How an IT couple realized their dream of a larger home

“We’ve seen most of our friends putting all the money they get from selling their older flat into buying a new one. This leaves nothing for investing for the future," remarks Prasad. Based on Kukreja’s advice, Prasad and Latha used only part of the sale proceeds from their old flat to buy a new one in Gurgaon. The rest was used for building a contingency fund which they felt was necessary, especially given that they both have private sector jobs. Also, taking a loan to part finance their flat purchase is helping them each claim a deduction of ₹2 lakh for interest paid on home loan. According to Kukreja, given this tax benefit and only a 30-35 bps rise in interest rates so far, he is not yet recommending loan pre-payment to them.