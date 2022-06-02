How an MF honcho invests his money

When asked about the highly-concentrated equity portfolio, Thakkar said people who have an entrepreneurial approach to life land up being concentrated in that particular field. He drives his point with an example. “Right now, most of Warren Buffett’s net worth is in the Berkshire Hathaway stock. So why is that not as risky as it seems? The company is not leveraged, so it’s not like it borrows a lot of money, and in a downturn, may have a problem. In case of PPFAS, the net worth is invested in a diversified set of companies. We own around 30 companies via mutual funds, so it’s not as risky as it sounds".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}