An SBI savings account holder can withdraw cash at the select ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. This is possible through SBI's Yono app. Yono is a digital banking platform of SBI and customers can use it on their smartphones to make digital transactions and payments. Though the SBI Yono app, an account holder can also perform basic banking transactions such as checking your balance, opening a fixed deposit and adding beneficiary etc.

How to use SBI Yono app to withdraw cash from an ATM without a debit card:

An SBI account holder can log into Yono app using the bank's internet log-in and password. Thereafter, the account holder can set a 6-digit MPIN that can be used for easier log-in in the future.

After logging into the app, the SBI account holder needs to click on the Yono Cash. For easier accessibility, it is given as one of the Quick Links.

Then go to the ATM section and enter the amount you want to withdraw from ATM. The maximum limit is ₹10,000.

A snapshot of SBI Yono app

SBI will then send you a Yono Cash transaction number to your registered mobile. The account holder then needs to use this number and the PIN set by him at any of SBI's Yono Cash Points (card-less transaction enabled ATMs of SBI) for withdrawal of cash. It is valid for four hours.

At the ATM, the user needs to use the option Card-Less Transaction on first page of the ATM and then to Yono Cash and enter the details.

The Yono app also gives the option for SBI account holders to locate nearest Yono Cash Points.