An SBI savings account holder can withdraw cash at the select ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. This is possible through SBI's Yono app. Yono is a digital banking platform of SBI and customers can use it on their smartphones to make digital transactions and payments. Though the SBI Yono app, an account holder can also perform basic banking transactions such as checking your balance, opening a fixed deposit and adding beneficiary etc.

How to use SBI Yono app to withdraw cash from an ATM without a debit card:

An SBI account holder can log into Yono app using the bank's internet log-in and password. Thereafter, the account holder can set a 6-digit MPIN that can be used for easier log-in in the future.

After logging into the app, the SBI account holder needs to click on the Yono Cash. For easier accessibility, it is given as one of the Quick Links.

Then go to the ATM section and enter the amount you want to withdraw from ATM. The maximum limit is 10,000.

A snapshot of SBI Yono app
A snapshot of SBI Yono app

SBI will then send you a Yono Cash transaction number to your registered mobile. The account holder then needs to use this number and the PIN set by him at any of SBI's Yono Cash Points (card-less transaction enabled ATMs of SBI) for withdrawal of cash. It is valid for four hours.

At the ATM, the user needs to use the option Card-Less Transaction on first page of the ATM and then to Yono Cash and enter the details.

The Yono app also gives the option for SBI account holders to locate nearest Yono Cash Points.

RELATED STORIES
Effective 1st October, SBI will also charge for transaction decline due to insufficient balance at ATMs. (Mint)

SBI new ATM withdrawal charges, revision from October 1

1 min read . 13 Sep 2019
You can open an SBI FD account online through net banking facility. (Mint)

SBI fixed deposits vs Post Office term deposit schemes: Latest interest rates

2 min read . 11 Sep 2019
Latest fixed deposit rates of SBI effective 10 September.

SBI cuts FD rates twice in 15 days. Latest fixed deposit rates here

2 min read . 10 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue