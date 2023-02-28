How and when should you exit from bad-performing ULIP?
The Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is an insurance programme that provides both life insurance and investment advantages since its investment component enables customers to place investments in the equity, debt, and balanced asset classes. The popularity of ULIPs among investors is because the premiums paid for ULIP schemes are tax-deductible up to Rs. 1.5 lakh annually under Section 80C and the maturity proceeds of the ULIP are also tax-free, subject to certain terms and conditions mentioned under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The lock-in period for unit-linked insurance plans, or Ulips, is typically five years, but what if an investor wishes to discontinue a ULIP before that period? Let's hear from our industry professionals.