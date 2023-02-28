How and when should you exit from bad-performing ULIP?

Mr. Shams Tabrej, founder of Ezeepay

You might not be happy with the return on your ULIP and be tempted to switch to a newer fund. Before switching, you should think about several things, such as how much life insurance you need and how much the investment will cost. It would be in your best interest to stick to your initial investment, as you may get your money's worth. Changing investments or exiting may be detrimental. Exiting can be costly, and you should keep in mind that ULIPs are designed to provide returns over the long term, not in the short term.