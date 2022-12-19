How and where to make investments for a recession proof bet?

“Getting your financial house in order is critical to surviving a recession and even the current level of volatility in the market. Some ways to protect yourself include maintaining a diverse financial portfolio with a significant proportion in stable alternative asset classes that are not market linked, avoiding unnecessary large expenses, and having a proportion of savings that are easily liquid. Also, it is very important to consider parking your money in avenues that offer inflation-beating returns to avoid negative returns in the long term. During a recession, it is critical to consider your long-term goals and avoid making hasty decisions that could prove costly and cost you your investments. Also, diversification is the best way to ensure a healthy and stable investment portfolio in the long run, even if it might feel tempting to invest in some short-term, high-yielding options," said Sudarshan Lodha, Cofounder and CEO, Strata Property Management.

