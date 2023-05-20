How angel tax provisions will attract global investments?10 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 08:43 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) expanded its evaluation methodologies under the angel tax provision for foreign investors in start-ups on Friday.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) expanded its evaluation methodologies under the angel tax provision for foreign investors in start-ups on Friday. The proposed legislation aim to strengthen India's startup ecosystem by providing more liberty to both resident and non-resident investors, resulting in increased global investment in the domestic market. According to experts, a startup's valuation process is essential since it influences taxation for a domestic or foreign investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×