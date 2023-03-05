How Archit Gupta of Clear files his tax returns6 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
- If you think the founder of the country’s largest online tax filing platform does his own taxes, think again
You would think that the founder of the country’s largest online tax filing platform must file his tax returns on his own. Well, Archit Gupta of Clear (erstwhile ClearTax) does not. “Earlier, I used to, but now, I opt for the tax expert-assisted filing option. I still file the tax return myself, but my income tax return has gotten complicated; so, I use assistance to ensure I’ve covered all the bases," said the founder and CEO of Clear during an interaction with Mint as part of the Guru Portfolio series.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×