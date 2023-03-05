How Archit Gupta of Clear files his tax returns

Most of the startups that I invest in are at the formation stage. Many of them have raised Series A and even Series B, while some have closed down. At some point, I'll have to adjust the latter ones to zero. Overall, my angel investment portfolio is for me to learn about startups and investing in founders. For that reason, I’m less oriented towards returns. I think if I manage to break even and just get the principal back after five to seven years, which will obviously be below market returns, it will work for me. The key thing for me is to learn.