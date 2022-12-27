How are child YouTubers taxed on their income and who pays their taxes?

Another way to earn for YouTubers is to apply for a Google AdSense account to monetize their videos. It works as a mediator and supplies ads from the advertisers to YouTube’s users via such an account. Google policies specifically pose conditions with respect to the minimum age for participation in AdSense, i.e., above 18 years. In such a scenario, a minor willing to earn through AdSense must link his/her google account with the approved AdSense account of a parent or guardian. Notably, such income is not earned through applying the skill, talent or specialized knowledge and experience of a minor. Thus, such income would be clubbed in the hands of the parent having higher income and taxed just like if it were their own income under the head IOS as explained above. It is to be noted that an exclusive deduction of ₹1,500 per child per annum is available to the parent under whose income the income of the minor is being clubbed.