How are different fund of funds taxed?
Summary
- Tax rules vary depending on whether your FoF is equity-oriented, impacting both short-term and long-term capital gains.
A Fund of Funds (FoFs) is a mutual fund that invests in other mutual funds or ETFs instead of directly in stocks, bonds, or other securities. They come in various types, such as equity-oriented, debt-oriented, hybrid, international, thematic or sectoral, ETF-based, and commodity fund of funds, each catering to different investor needs and offering diversification.