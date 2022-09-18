How are legal heirs taxed on sale of property

Thus, respective owners (with 1/5th share each) shall have to claim deduction against their respective LTCG share, for the amount invested by them towards purchase of new residential property. It is important to note that to claim such deduction, it is required that the assessee has purchased or constructed new residential house property within specified period. Any claim of exemption wherein the new house has not purchased/ constructed in the name of the respective assessee is debatable, with conflicting judicial precedents and possibility of litigation cannot be ruled out. If there was any family arrangement (prior to the sale) whereby the sisters have relinquished their rights in the property to the mother/ brother, then the taxability in each individual’s hands may differ and would be evaluated separately.