How are NRIs taxed on investments in India?2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
If you have been living outside India for more than 10 years, you may qualify as ‘non resident’ under the India Income-tax law and exchange control law.
I have been living in the US for the last 10 years. I have my PAN and aadhar card in India where my parents live. I transfer some money regularly to my father’s bank account from the US and he has been investing this amount in the share market, mutual funds and in real estate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×