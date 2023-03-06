How are NRIs taxed on investments in India?

Recently, I visited India and asked my father about the filing of income tax return (ITR) in India and he replied that my income is not taxable and so they have not been filing any tax returns. Furthermore, as per my understanding, my residential status in my demat (dematerialisation) account is given as Indian. What is the difference (as per Indian income tax laws) if I was to keep my residential status as Indian or get it changed to non resident Indian (NRI)?

