How are profits from intraday and Futures & Options trading taxed in India? Explained

Profits from intraday trading and Futures & Options (F&O) trading are taxed differently from regular stock investments in India. While intraday trading is deemed speculative business income under section 43(5) of the Income Tax Act, F&O income is classified as non-speculative business income.
This distinction affects tax rates, loss set-off rules, and even the ITR form a trader must file. Here's a detailed look at how intraday and F&O trading profits are taxed in India under the applicable rules.
Purchasing and selling securities listed in a stock exchange one the same day is known as intraday trading. The trader’s primary purpose of transacting in this method is to take advantage of the short-term price movements and make profits the very same day.
Since intraday trading is considered speculative business income, it must be reported in the income tax return (ITR) under the head "Profit and Gain From Business or Profession," and taxed at the applicable slab rate of a person, according to ClearTax.
Since intraday trading is a business income, a taxpayer must file ITR-3 and prepare financial statements related to the transactions. The due date for filing ITR-3 and reporting intraday trading income is as follows:
Intraday losses can be set off only against speculative business income and can be carried forward for up to four assessment years, subject to timely ITR filing.
Since intraday trading is treated as business income under income tax laws, traders may also have to maintain books of accounts as per section 44AA and comply with audit provisions under 44AB in certain cases, depending on turnover and profit declaration, according to ClearTax.
According to Section 66 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, income or loss from F&O is classified as non-speculative business income. Hence, traders must report F&O gains and losses as normal business income under the head ‘Profits & Gains from Business and Profession.’
Since income from F&O is treated as business income, traders are required to report such profits or losses in ITR-3, which is meant for individuals earning income under the head “Profits and Gains from Business or Profession” (PGBP). However, taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme, subject to eligibility conditions, can file their returns using ITR-4 instead.
Additionally, F&O traders must maintain books of accounts if their income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh or turnover exceeds ₹25 lakh in any of the three preceding years or in the first year in case of a new business, according to ClearTax.
You can set off F&O losses against other income (except salary income) in the same financial year. Any remaining losses can be carried forward for up to 8 years and adjusted against future income. Though, traders must note that carried forward F&O losses cannot be set off against speculative business income in the subsequent years.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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