How are returns calculated on your money-back policies?

Money-back policies are designed in a way that guarantees a payback at regular intervals, as some percentage of the sum assured. Further at the time of maturity, a certain percentage of the sum assured is guaranteed along with loyalty and accrued bonuses. The loyalty bonus is a fixed percentage defined in the plan. The accrued bonus however is declared at the end of each year by the insurer. This depends on the actual returns generated by the insurer on its investments.