How are stocks gifted to your spouse taxed?

However, since the shares are entirely funded by you, if your wife subsequently sells the gifted shares (resulting in capital gains or loss) or earns any dividend from the shares, clubbing provisions under the income tax law shall be attracted. Accordingly, any capital gains/ losses arising to your spouse from sale of the gifted shares will be clubbed in your income and taxable in your hands. The tax implications in your hands would continue to depend on factors such as period of holding, whether these are listed or unlisted shares, etc.