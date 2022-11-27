How are the dividends from Reits taxed?

From a reporting perspective, LTCG on sale of the shares is required to be reported under the specified Capital Gain income schedule in the tax return, in the year of sale. The said schedule would ask for details of Gross Sales Consideration, Expense (if any on transfer of shares), and Cost of acquisition, based on which the form shall calculate appropriate taxable capital gains. Since the required disclosure is already made in respect of sale of shares, no separate reporting is required. Also, as the capital gains is already offered to tax, there should be no further taxation.