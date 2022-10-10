How are US retirement funds taxed in India?

For example, accretions to the retirement funds (such as interest, dividends, etc) may be exempt from Income-tax if you qualify as a “Resident" of the US under the DTAA. However, Tax Residency Certificate will be required from the US tax authorities to prove the same. You may also be required to file Form 10F electronically attaching a copy of the Tax Residency Certificate with the Indian tax authorities. If you qualify as a “Resident" of India under the DTAA, the exemption from Income-tax may not be available. The capital gains from the retirement funds will be taxable in India. The income in form of pension may also be taxable in India. However, the foreign tax credit may be claimed in India or in the US to avoid double taxation under DTAA depending upon the residential status.

