How Aurum Capital’s Jiten Parmar’s bets on value investing paid off7 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 12:34 AM IST
- Parmar shared his journey from a software engineer to a value investor for the special Mint series—Guru Portfolio
Jiten Parmar, the co-founder of Aurum Capital, a Sebi-registered research analyst firm, feels that market cycles have been kind to him. He sold off his US-based information technology consulting company called Aquas Inc in 1999 just before the dot-com bubble burst and invested in Indian real estate in the early 2000s just before the market took off.