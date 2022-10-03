How Aurum Capital’s Jiten Parmar’s bets on value investing paid off

I first started investing in real estate, becauseIhad got a good payout, and I wanted to start off with some monthly earnings. So, I invested in real estate which was yield generating such asATMand office spaces. At the same time, I wanted to invest in equity. So, I learned about investing over the next two-three years, and in 2003 is when I started seriously investing in the equity markets. Of course, my real estate journey was also going onparallelly, and eventually, we became developers named Alpine Homes, and we have done quite a few projects in the Pune area.