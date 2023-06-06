How Bajaj Finserv plans to sell MFs to its 100 mn clients1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv AMC, India’s 41st mutual fund house, is gearing up to launch inaugural new fund offers (NFOs).
Bajaj Finserv AMC, India’s 41st mutual fund house, is gearing up to launch inaugural new fund offers (NFOs). With 87 funds filed across equity, debt and hybrid categories, Bajaj Finserv seeks to capitalize on its existing 100 million customers, leveraging its clientele for the new fund house. To lead this initiative, Nimesh Chandan, a former fund manager at Canara Robeco AMC, has been appointed as the chief investment officer, while the group’s head of strategy and a former BCG Partner Ganesh Mohan takes on the role of chief executive. In an exclusive interview, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv, and Mohan, share insights into their vision and strategy. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×