How balanced credit mix improves credit score, boosts loan eligibility, say experts

Your credit score plays an important role in determining your creditworthiness and your ability to secure a lucrative personal loan, home loan, car loan, premium credit card or other similar forms of credit. This makes having a high credit score indispensable, especially in today’s data-driven economy.

What is a credit score, the factors that influence it, its relation with a credit mix, who provides it and its actual range? How can you determine whether you have a good credit score, and how a credit mix can help in improving it?

Credit score concept and significance A credit score is a 3-digit number provided by leading credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion CIBIL. These are among the nation’s most reputable credit bureaus, and the scores they provide range from 300 to 900, with scores of 750 or higher generally considered excellent.

To build a respectable credit profile, it is important not only to have a high credit score but also to manage different forms of credit effectively over an extended period. This different collection of credit forms is known as a ‘credit mix.’

A balanced credit mix here, therefore, means the responsible repayment and clearance of several different loans, such as home loans, personal loans and credit cards, along with other similar credit products.

A credit mix refers to the variety of distinct credit accounts a borrower manages, such as credit cards, personal loans, home loans, auto loans or other forms of borrowing.

Lending institutions often view a diverse credit portfolio as an indicator of a borrower’s ability to handle different financial responsibilities objectively. Having multiple types of credit does not mean taking unnecessary loans. It only means managing different loan types diligently.

Why balanced credit mix matters When you manage different types of credit lines responsibly, it showcases neat and trustworthy repayment capabilities. Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle, explains: "A healthy credit profile is built on responsible borrowing, not just a high credit score. A balanced credit mix, combining products such as credit cards with secured or unsecured loans, signals to lenders that you can responsibly manage different types of credit.”

He added, “It reflects financial discipline across multiple credit instruments. However, the strongest drivers of long-term creditworthiness remain timely repayments, prudent credit utilisation, maintaining a healthy credit mix and avoiding unnecessary borrowing."

Here are different kinds of credit and their impact on an individual’s credit profile.

How different credit types influence your credit profile

Type of credit Examples Impact on credit profile Secured credit Home loan, auto loan Shows ability to manage long-term commitments Unsecured credit Credit cards, personal loans Demonstrates handling of flexible credit responsibly Diverse credit mix A combination of secured and unsecured loans Reflects balanced borrowing behaviour

Credit mix is helpful, but repayment discipline is crucial To support an individual’s credit profile, credit mix is a core idea; however, it is not the most important factor influencing credit scores. Low credit utilization, clean repayment history and avoidance of excessive borrowing have a more profound impact.

Sachin Seth, Regional Managing Director - CRIF India and South Asia, says, “A healthy credit mix demonstrates your ability to manage different types of credit, such as secured loans and unsecured credit cards, responsibly. It reflects well-rounded credit behaviour and can positively influence your credit profile over time. However, it remains a supporting factor - timely repayments and prudent credit utilization continue to have the highest impact on your credit score.”

To improve credit profiles and maintain high credit scores, responsible borrowers should focus on building sustainable, responsible financial habits. It is not just about availing several different credit products to boost credit scores. It is also about managing them responsibly without delaying or defaulting on debt payments.