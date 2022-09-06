How Bank Bazaar’s Adhil Shetty juggles five credit cards

I own five credit cards but before giving any other information, I want to call out that I manage them prudently. This includes paying all the bills first thing every month.The oldest card in my collection right now is an air-miles card that I got five years back. I’ve been able to buy international holiday tickets for my family with rewards earned on this card. When the pandemic hit, there was no use of the card so I converted the accumulated rewards into Amazon gift vouchers and used them to buy books for my daughter. Two other cards that I use regularly include a co-branded card that offers 6-12 months no-cost EMI on electronic goods every month and one gives me 5x accelerated rewards on fuel.