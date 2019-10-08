How banks verify your PAN card details

NEW DELHI : It is common that while opening a new bank account, demat account, buying mutual funds or even while joining a new office, you are asked to give your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details. Some entities might be satisfied by just having the number while others might ask you to submit a photocopy or soft copy of the document.

Issued by the Income Tax department through NSDL or UTI, PAN is nothing but a 10-digit alphanumeric ID card issued both in physical and electronic formats. It is unique to each income tax assessee and is a must for filing income tax returns (ITR) and carrying out several transactions.

The income tax department, which has the complete database of all taxpayers and PAN card holders, allows all individuals and entities like companies, agents, banks, etc, to verify whether the PAN details are correct or not.

It helps everyone else in finding out whether the PAN card is forged or not.

The PAN verification service, which can also be useful for individuals, is available on the income tax department's website.

If you want to verify few PAN cards, you can go to the department's e-filing portal where, on the right hand side, you will find "Verify Your PAN Details".

Over there you will be asked to give details like PAN card number, full name of the PAN card holder, his or her date of birth and status (individual, HUF, company, association of persons, body of individuals, government, artificial judicial person, local authority, firm or trust).

The portal will now display a message stating whether the details match with the PAN number or not.

Organisations like banks, offices or even government bodies which need to verify several PAN cards in bulk need to register themselves as Bulk PAN Verification Agency on the e-filing portal after which they can go to bulk PAN query and click on upload query in the specified format and then click on submit.