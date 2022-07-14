How Basant Maheshwari bet big on equity, made his riches

“My investment journey started when I was in college in 1991 during the Harshad Mehta boom and I saw prices of stocks doubling in a matter of days," he told Mint. Maheshwari bought companies that were valued cheaply after going through stock quotations in newspapers, and held them for short time periods before selling them. He made some money but lost some too. Maheshwari admits that he kept losing money in the stock markets in the first eight-nine years . “I believed that stocks would make me rich but I just didn’t know how," he said.

