How befriending asset allocation will help you in the investment journey

Low correlation implies that the relationship between the said asset classes is not strong and will likely not deliver the same returns as another in a given period. It is this disparity in performance that helps mitigate risks in the portfolio as the weak performance of one asset class could get offset by the relatively stronger performance in another. Thus, a mix of asset classes will offer optimum risk adjusted returns. Chart 2 captures the calendar year performances of an equity and debt index each along with the returns for a 50/50 hybrid index. There are two ways to go about diversifying your portfolio—the DIY or do-it-yourself route or rely on the expertise of professional fund managers. A proper asset allocation requires a deep understanding of all asset classes and specific instruments thereunder. It can be a bit arduous to track all the market and economic parameters and adjust the portfolio as market dynamics change. Furthermore, rebalancing the portfolio to reflect the optimum asset allocation would potentially incur various charges such as exit loads, short-term or long-term capital gains tax, and other transaction costs, as applicable. However, if you are not someone who tracks the market on a daily basis and is unaware of the nuances of each asset class, then the second option is for you. You can manage the asset allocation needs of your portfolio by investing in hybrid funds.