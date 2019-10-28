Being disciplined will help reform your financial life

Haripriya Padala was no stranger to financial responsibilities even when she was a college student. She took control of funding her education and supporting her family right then. She always knew the importance of living within one’s income and saving for goals was something she had been doing for a while, be it a recurring deposit or gold for her wedding. Thanks to that habit, Haripriya, 33, was always able to meet expenses that were planned, if not in full then at least to the extent that she didn’t have to take too much debt.

Marriage did not change her attitude to her responsibilities. Her husband Saikishore Padala, 37, and she continued to support their families. Unfortunately, an unexpected health issue wiped out their savings, despite having health insurance, and forced them to take loans. This was a jolt for them and they woke up to the fact that ad hoc savings will no longer suffice, and that they need to make the best of the incomes they were earning. This is when they decided to seek the help of a financial planner and met Deepali Sen, founder partner of Srujan Financial Advisers LLP.

Some of the primary goals they shared with Sen was having an emergency fund and paying off their debt as quickly as possible. Their experience motivated them to sign up for the saving and investment plan Sen suggested. This included living within a budget, cutting back on extras and making lifestyle changes so that they could put debt-reduction and investment goals on the fast track. “We are each responsible for our own financial security. There will be nobody around to help if you don’t protect your financial interests," said Haripriya. Between them, Haripriya and Saikishore save one person’s salary. “Haripriya’s experience is a testimony to what diligence and discipline can do to change the course of a person’s finances," said Sen. In a few years, she has managed to reduce their debt as well as meet short- and medium-term goals of buying a vehicle and a home in Mumbai. Their pragmatic approach to goals and what they can afford makes sure that they are not stretched beyond their means. “They compromised on the type of vehicle they bought so that they could use those funds to reduce the home loan," said Sen. “They also chose to increase their EMIs so that they can pay off their loan as quickly as possible without compromising on their investments," she added.

Seeing their goals being met has acted as a positive reinforcement for the Padalas. The gains from their equity portfolio went towards their goals and the subsequent fall in equity markets have acclimatized them to the volatility in equity investments and the need to have a long-term perspective. Even with a 70% equity allocation, they have not allowed the decline in equity values to affect the saving and investment plan.

Haripriya and Saikishore are more than willing to abide by Sen’s advice of living prudently for five to six years to give their finances the leg-up it needs. They also use their increments and bonuses to reduce debt and increase investments. Apart from their planned savings and investments, any money they are able to save is also channelled into a separate account which they use to fund their holidays. “We are able to avoid asking Deepali to redeem our investments for these expenses," said Haripriya.

She has also managed to influence her family to be conscious about money and helped them understand the need to save and invest to secure their finances.