How betting big on small caps helped Ayush Mittal reap rich dividends

Honestly, even today, we do not have any specific strategy because we think investing is very dynamic. Every few years, you revisit the past and then decide that what you were doing was wrong or immature. So, you learn and evolve every three to five years. But largely, we try to focus on small and mid-sized companies, which are not known well or not discussed widely. We have hardly owned any company, that has more than ₹20,000 crore market capitalization in a meaningful manner. We focus on small companies, wherein we try to look at their balance sheet, fundamentals and undervaluation. So, we focus on companies that are trading cheaply despite its good business numbers, or have a unique product, and then you invest in the management capabilities.