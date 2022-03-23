How BoB is building up its wealth management business

BoB has traditionally had a higher concentration in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, but with the merger of Dena and Vijaya Bank with itself, it now also has a higher presence in the South. To cater to non-resident Indians (NRIs), Somwanshi has a team of relationship managers including the virtual RMs as well. “We offer NRI customers free airport pick-up service when they return to India. It is a small gesture, but it shows that we care. We are also looking at providing NRIs products in GIFT City IFSC where there are certain tax benefits," Somwanshi added. BoB’s mobile banking platform, called ‘bob World’ will shortly reach the two-crore customer mark, and this will also help grow the wealth management business virtually.