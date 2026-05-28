How bond prices and yields work: Hidden risk most investors overlook in fixed income markets

For many investors, bonds sit in the “safe and low impact” bucket. They are seen as instruments that protect capital and provide regular income, but not necessarily as investments that can improve long-term portfolio outcomes. This perception is only partly true. The real risk in bond investing often lies not in the asset class, but in the investor’s speculative approach to it.

The most important relationship to understand is between bond prices and yields. When yields rise, bond prices fall. When yields fall, bond prices rise. This inverse relationship is central to bond investing because market interest rates determine how attractive an existing bond looks compared with newly issued bonds.

Why Prices Move When Yields Change Suppose an investor holds a bond paying an 8% coupon. If new bonds of similar quality and maturity begin offering 9%, the older 8% bond becomes less attractive in the secondary market. Its price may fall, allowing a new buyer to earn a yield closer to the prevailing market rate. If new bonds start offering 7%, the older 8% bond becomes more valuable, and its price may rise.

This is why interest rate cycles matter. At present, India’s 10-year government bond yield has been trading above the 7% mark as traders' factor in the possibility of higher inflation due to geopolitical tensions that are pushing up oil and gas prices, as well as the chances of a weaker monsoon. For India, an energy importer, elevated crude prices can feed into inflation expectations and keep bond yields under pressure.

But this does not mean investors should constantly trade bonds. Bond prices may move with yields, but the purpose of a bond portfolio is to create regular income, align cash flows with goals, and hold suitable instruments through the intended period.

The Real Risk Is Speculative Behaviour A common mistake in bond investing is frequent churning. Investors move from one bond to another in search of a slightly higher yield, react to every interest rate signal, or exit before maturity because market prices have moved temporarily.

This approach can quietly reduce returns. Investors may lose accrued interest, face transaction costs, compromise on liquidity, or exit at an unfavourable price. More importantly, constant switching interrupts the structure and the income stream that bonds are designed to provide.

Match Maturity with the Money Needed A bond is best understood as a goal-based investment when the investor intends to hold it till maturity. In such cases, the investor has better visibility on coupon payments and the date on which the principal is due to be repaid, subject to the issuer’s credit quality and payment obligations.

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However, this predictability diminishes if investors sell before maturity. For example, an investor who may need funds in three years should not choose a five-year bond solely for its higher yield. The bond market is less liquid than the equity market, especially for retail investors. Selling before maturity may not always be easy, and the price received may not be ideal.

The risk is higher during a rising yield cycle. If yields move up after the bond is purchased, the price of the existing bond can fall. If the investor is forced to sell during this period, a temporary mark-to-market decline can become a realized loss.

Reinvested Income Can Build Compounding Bonds are often viewed only as income-generating instruments. But for investors who do not need regular payouts, reinvesting coupon income can add a powerful layer to returns. Over time, the investor earns not only on the original principal, but also on the income generated from it.

This compounding effect may appear modest in the short term but can become meaningful over longer periods. Frequent churning breaks this chain.

The Right Way to Use Bonds Yield is important, but it should never be viewed in isolation. In a well-structured portfolio, investors must evaluate bonds based on credit quality, maturity, liquidity, taxation, payout structure, and most importantly, their own financial goals and time horizon. A higher yield does not automatically make a bond a better investment.

The true strength of bonds lies in holding them until maturity, where investors can benefit from predictable cash flows and reduced uncertainty from market price fluctuations. A disciplined fixed-income strategy works best when bond maturities are aligned with financial goals and investment timelines. While bonds are considered stable investments, their effectiveness depends largely on patience and proper planning.