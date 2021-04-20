How 'bucket portfolio strategy' helps senior citizens post-retirement

Elaborating upon the 'bucket portfolio strategy' for senior citizens Manikaran Singhal, Founder at godmoneying.com said, "Bucket portfolio strategy helps a senior citizen to address its financial requirements post-retirement. It makes provision for emergency fund, regular income, balanced income and fund to beat inflation for the retiree. For emergency fund, one needs liquidity in one's portfolio and in case of senior citizens, it is more important, so investing in bank FD has to be continued. For regular income purpose, schemes like Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), Post Office MIS Scheme, etc. are recommended. But, to beat inflation, long-term debt mutual funds are advised."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}