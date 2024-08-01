Post-budget 2024: Why commodity and overseas ETFs outshine FoFs
Summary
- Previously, investments in ETFs and FoFs faced distinct tax rules, but the new regulations have streamlined these, creating a more favourable environment for ETFs.
The 2024 Budget has reshaped the investment landscape, making exchange-traded funds (ETFs) significantly more attractive compared to funds of funds (FoFs). With changes in tax treatments for gold, silver, and overseas investments, ETFs now offer a compelling advantage due to their shorter holding periods and trading flexibility.