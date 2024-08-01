Moreover, ETFs offer trading convenience as they are traded on the stock exchanges, allowing for intraday trading, liquidity, and price transparency. This flexibility is not available with FoFs, which are typically bought and sold at the end of the trading day at the fund's net asset value (NAV). For instance, if you need to quickly liquidate an ETF, you can do it anytime during market hours. With an FoF, you’d have to wait until the end of the day to make your move.