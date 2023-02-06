How budget has changed taxation for NRIs and RNOR

An individual is considered an NOR in a financial year if she satisfies either of the following two conditions. One, if she is a non-resident in India in nine out of the 10 previous years preceding that year. Two, if she has been in India for a maximum of 729 days during the seven years preceding that financial year. She is also considered RNOR if she has total income of more than ₹15 lakh and meet other conditions specified in the IT Act.