Want to build a good credit score? Here's how you can do so even without a credit card

Building a good credit score is achievable even without a credit card. It takes consistent fiscal practices and financial discipline to form a strong credit profile for future borrowing needs. Here's a look at how you can do so…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Apr 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Responsible repayments and steady income help build a strong credit score without a credit card through disciplined financial habits.
Responsible repayments and steady income help build a strong credit score without a credit card through disciplined financial habits.

Building a good credit score without using a credit card is achievable with consistent fiscal practices and financial discipline. Instead of using credit card history to prove that you have a strong credit profile for future borrowing needs, you can instead show that your fiscal habits are in line with the creditworthiness requirements of banks and NBFCs.

A clean credit profile will be useful when you apply for a credit card, home loan, mortgage or personal loan in the future; and is possible through proper planning.

What is credit score? How is it evaluated?

Your credit score is a three-digit number, determined by your past credit behaviour. It indicates to lenders that you are financially responsible. Lending institutions often assess the creditworthiness of aspiring borrowers using the 5 C’s of credit.

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  • Character: This is inferred from your repayment history and credit discipline, showing how reliably you have handled past credit and repayment timelines.
  • Capacity: This metric measures your ability to repay based on income, employment stability, and existing financial commitments without falling into further debt.
  • Capital: This is an indicator of your fiscal strength through an assessment of your investments, personal assets (i.e. gold, etc.) and savings.
  • Collateral: This is the assets that you have that can be pledged to secure a loan and de-risk the lender.

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  • Conditions: This examines the purpose of your loan application and the financial conditions that could impact repayment on your part. A part of this is the conditions that define how the loan will be repaid and resolved in case of any dispute.

How can I build credit without a credit card?

Here's how you can start:

  • Apply for a personal loan or secured loan (against your fixed deposits) from a bank or non-banking financial company, which you can pay back as per the repayment plan without missing any due dates.
  • Use EMI offers for purchase of products and services or choose the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) option to show that you have the financial discipline to repay debt and establish a clear credit history and solid credit profile.

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  • You can also show good credit history by ensuring that your utilities — such as bills for electricity, rent, and other subscriptions are paid consistently and in a timely manner over the years.
  • Maintain steady income and employment to show fixed cash flow and repayment ability for lenders.
  • Ensure that your loan applications are made to only select lenders as an overabundance of applications from one user could trigger ‘debt inquiry’ for your credit profile and hit your overall score.

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The goal is to showcase responsible fiscal behaviour through repayment of other financial obligations such as EMIs, bills and loans.

How can I access my credit report?

Credit bureaus such as Equifax, Experian, CIBIL and CRIF High Mark provide credit reports. As per regulatory requirements, you are entitled to one free credit report each year. You can access this to monitor and review your credit score.

Notably, your credit score will improve gradually over a period of six months to a year, following responsible repayment patterns.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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