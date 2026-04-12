Want to build a good credit score? Here's how you can do so even without a credit card

Building a good credit score without using a credit card is achievable with consistent fiscal practices and financial discipline. Instead of using credit card history to prove that you have a strong credit profile for future borrowing needs, you can instead show that your fiscal habits are in line with the creditworthiness requirements of banks and NBFCs.
A clean credit profile will be useful when you apply for a credit card, home loan, mortgage or personal loan in the future; and is possible through proper planning.
Your credit score is a three-digit number, determined by your past credit behaviour. It indicates to lenders that you are financially responsible. Lending institutions often assess the creditworthiness of aspiring borrowers using the 5 C’s of credit.
Here's how you can start:
The goal is to showcase responsible fiscal behaviour through repayment of other financial obligations such as EMIs, bills and loans.
Credit bureaus such as Equifax, Experian, CIBIL and CRIF High Mark provide credit reports. As per regulatory requirements, you are entitled to one free credit report each year. You can access this to monitor and review your credit score.
Notably, your credit score will improve gradually over a period of six months to a year, following responsible repayment patterns.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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