How CAMS/KFIN can help manage your family's MF portfolios

Financial planning is gaining credence the world over, especially since people want to make their aspirations come true. Over the years, people have turned to investing in mutual funds, rather than traditional savings schemes, to meet their financial goals, be it for education, marriage or retirement. They are also encouraging other family members to do so. But managing multiple phone numbers, bank accounts and email IDs associated with such investment portfolios is no easy task, especially where it concerns investments that help you meet financial goals. And it gets all the more difficult when you are planning for the entire family.