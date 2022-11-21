How can a college student save his stipend?

We appreciate your decision of doing investments at such an early stage of life. Considering your young age and assuming your long investment horizon, we suggest you build the portfolio in equity mutual funds as they have the potential to provide superior returns over a longer period. FD is a low-risk & low-return product and its returns are not tax efficient. The amount lying in FD i.e. ₹50,000 & the idle funds of ₹2.5 lakhs can be invested prudently into the combination of Large & Mid Cap, Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Multi Cap, Small Cap & Value Funds. Suggested funds are ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Small Cap Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. Further, you may start the SIPs with your monthly savings in these funds only.

