How can a coparcener of HUF claim rightful share in income?

His acts could be questioned in the court of law. The other members of the family i.e., a coparcener has a right to have the transaction declared void, if not justified. When an alienation is challenged as unjustified or illegal, it would be for the Karta as an alienee to prove that there was legal necessity in fact or that he made proper and bona fide inquiry as to the existence of such necessity and satisfied himself/herself as to the existence of such necessity. If the alienation is found to be unjustified, it would be declared void.

