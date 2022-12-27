How can a non-resident Indian get to inherit property in India?

An obstructionist is any person in possession of the subject premises. Such a person may not necessarily be a tenant but a person who is trying to stall a decree for possession. Such an obstructionist is liable to pay mesne profits which is akin to a person who is trespassing on the subject premises and not paying anything to the owner of the premises. The mesne profit is generally directed to be paid by the obstructionist if, in the opinion of the Court, the claim of the obstructionist is bogus. Such a claim of the obstructionist is independent of the rights of the tenant who is ousted through a decree of eviction for getting possession. The obstructionist is then liable to pay mesne profits or compensation for the use and occupation of the premises at the same rate at which the owner would have earned rent by letting out the premises, had the tenant vacated the premises. The Court may hold an inquiry for quantification of mesne profits. Therefore, an application for mesne profits may be allowed by the Hon’ble Court against an obstructionist stalling the stay of a Decree for possession.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}